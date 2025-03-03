UGA OLs on Why Raiders' Bowers is So Special
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had one of the best rookie tight end seasons in NFL history.
Not only did he break several rookie tight end records, but he also did so with supreme athleticism and few words.
He didn’t – and doesn’t – care about spotlights; he just wanted to produce on the football field and help the Raiders win football games.
Bowers’ college team, the Georgia Bulldogs, has put out elite NFL talent for years. There are plenty of Bulldogs in this year’s class that could be solid players at the next level.
Some of those players spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. I asked them to pull the Bowers curtain back and explain to me why he’s such a special player.
His former offensive line teammates had a lot to say about a guy who doesn’t say a lot.
“Brock, he’s one of a kind, man,” said Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson. “Especially when I got to UGA. We got there at the same time, but he was an early enrollee and I came in the summer. I remember watching some of the workouts, and I’m just like, ‘Man, who is this dude?’ He was at the front of every line, we’re running, he’s at the front, when we’re lifting, he’s trying to do the most weight. He’s just a hard worker; always eating right. I was not surprised when he did what he did in the league.”
For some of Bowers’ teammates, his incredible season was inevitable.
“I think everybody saw it coming,” said Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. “I got to see it every day in practice, every Saturday on game day. I think about him, just the way he works. He’s a humble guy, just a great person in general. Getting to see him do it at the next level is amazing.”
According to his former teammates, a supreme work ethic allowed Bowers to endear himself to Raider Nation with his elite play.
“The work he puts in every day,” said Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss. “I think he’s just God-gifted, athletically talented. That guy is just unbelievable, but as much God-given talent as he has, he’s put in more work. That guy was one of the first people on the field, first person in the meeting room, and last person out the door. So, just seeing what he’s been able to do with his opportunity in the NFL has been unbelievable, and I know he’s only going to improve over the years.”
The Raiders have an offensive building block with Bowers. His former collegiate teammates saw the seeds being planted early on.
