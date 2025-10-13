How Ashton Jeanty Carried the Load in Raiders’ Decisive Win Over Titans
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 6 home matchup against the Tennessee Titans desperately needing to do everything in their power to stop their four-game losing streak. They did precisely that on Sunday, stifling the Titans' offense all day long.
Sunday was their best chance to do so, as the 1-4 Titans were one of the few teams in the National Football League that were unquestionably worse than the Raiders entering Week 6. Las Vegas startd slow but eventually took care of business against Tennessee.
Jeanty Paces Raiders' Offense
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke earlier this week about how critical it is for the Raiders to have a balanced offense. However, the Raiders quarterback leads the league in interceptions and the Raiders used the No. 6 pick in this year's NFL Draft on a running back.
Sunday against the Raiders treated Ashton Jeanty like the workhorse back they drafted him to be. Las Vegas gave Jeanty 23 carries on the day, the most of his young career. Jeanty finished with 75 yards, but more importantly, he took the ball out of Smith's hands and kept the clock running.
Las Vegas' offensive line makes it difficult for them to run the ball as much as they would probably like to do. However, Sunday's win was proof that no matter how mundane any given run may be, it is undoubtedly a better option than letting the NFL's leader in interceptions continually throw the ball.
Uneventful Day for Offense
The Raiders capitalized on two forced turnovers against Tennessee, a rare sight for the defense. Las Vegas forced a sack fumble on Tennessee's three-yard line that set up their first touchdown of the game.
That touchdown gave the Raiders a double-digit lead and another forced turnover helped them, keep the lead heading into halftime. Entering Week 6, Smith led the National Football League in interceptions with nine. He would add to that total, throwing an interception in the final quarter.
Luckily for Las Vegas, they were already ahead by 14 points when Smith threw the interception. Overall, Smith had a pedestrian day, but after throwing multiple interceptions in multiple games, the Raiders will gladly accept it, as he completed 16 of his 22 passes.
The Raiders must continue improving on offense, but a win is a win, and Jeanty looks better weekly.
