Raiders Still Have a Valuable Move Up Their Sleeve
The Las Vegas Raiders carefully built out their roster from top to bottom in a manner that would give them a chance to field a competitive football team this season.
Raiders Take Full Advantage
The Raiders filled out their roster with enough talent that they could afford to make other moves that have the potential to help them in the future. One of those underrated moves was adding veteran safety Terrell Edmunds to the practice squad.
The National Football League's gameday rules now allow teams to bring a player from their practice squad to their gameday roster. This allowed the Raiders to keep Edmunds, while also giving him more time to get up to speed, after joining the Raiders in the middle of training camp.
"Yeah, it's a great tool to get the right 48, 49 people up on game day. It creates a bigger challenge. It's been a new thing to learn, and there's a lot of nuances to it, it's almost like chess a little bit. You've got to think ahead about how you want to do it and not waste elevations and who's eventually going to sign to the active roster," Spytek said.
"But it helps in a lot of different ways. It helps people like Terrell Edmunds. He did a lot of really great things. I told him this yesterday, a lot of really great things in two weeks, more than you would expect somebody that was nowhere on August 1, and years ago without having that tool might have precipitated him not being here. But now it's like, well we can keep working with him, and he can keep building, and we can see if he can be part of the game plan in a week."
"Yeah, that's called evolution. That was nasty back in the day, and all of the changes that have come about really are very much more thoughtful and directed at giving the players the best chance to be at their best. Back in the day, we just wore them out and then started playing, and so everybody was kind of in the dark ages back then,” Carroll said.
“But this is good. This is a good process for them. Kind of used to the rhythm of it. Also, hopefully the players will take advantage, but really urge them to make good decisions on these next four days and get back here healthy and feeling good and no issues, no problems, so we can hit it full speed."
