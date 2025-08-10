BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former First Round DB Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders continue making moves to help bolster their roster. Although Las Vegas made several additions during the offseason, they could undoubtedly use additional help. This is especially the case for their defense, which enters the season with many questions surrounding it.
After adding veteran safety Jamal Adams, the Raiders recently made another roster addition on defense. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent safety Terrell Edmunds.
The veteran safety is entering his eighth season in the National Football League. He has over 100 games of professional experience under his belt, including 79 starts. He has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During his time in the league, Edmunds has racked up 451 total tackles, which include 308 solo tackles and 17 tackles for loss. He has nearly eight sacks in his career, along with six interceptions, 28 passes defensed, and 11 quarterback hits.
Edmunds has played in two postseason games, both with the Steelers. He totaled 12 tackles (nine solo), one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed.
The 217-pound safety was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent with the Steelers before joining the Eagles in 2023. He played in seven games for the Eagles, which included three starts before joining the Titans in a trade before Week 7, and playing the rest of the season three.
The Danville, Va. native played for Virginia Tech for three seasons, registering nearly 200 tackles and adding six interceptions. He played 37 games for the Hokies, which included 31 starts.
Edmonds entered last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad before he was elevated before their Week 1 matchup. He was quickly signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, suiting up for them the very next week. He recorded five tackles with the Steelers over five games.
Las Vegas waived/injured WR Seth Williams to make room for Edmunds.
The Raiders are still working hard to improve as a team heading into the season. However, their recent additions suggest they feel like they need more help. Edmund's experience should bode well for the Raiders, especially under Pete Carroll. Still, only time will tell.
