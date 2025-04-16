Raider Nation Reveals Who They Want to Draft
There is a lot of excitement this time of the year for all the National Football League fans all around the world. With the NFL offseason being a long one, all the fans look forward to the NFL Draft. And with the 2025 NFL Draft being less than two weeks away, they will soon find out who their newest members of their teams are.
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best fan base in all of sports. Raider Nation is not your typical fan base. They are the only fan base that the players know are also a part of the team. Raider Nation runs deep, and it is the most loyal fans in the league.
The Raiders will open up the 2025 draft with the sixth overall pick, and there are many players that they can take in that position along with the rest of the their draft picks.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation who they wanted to see get selected in the draft by the Silver and Black and become part of the organization.
"Shedeur Sanders solidify the QB room,!" said one member of Raider Nation.
Sanders has been linked to the Raiders every since last season because he has a good relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
"Jeanty. Run, run, run the ball. Punishing grit, determination, power = Raiders," said another fan.
Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll, has a good history of making his team a run-first offense. And with the Raiders needing a running back, Jeanty would be a good pick in the first round.
"If we don't move back, Jeanty. If we can move back. Tet, then Henderson or Judkins in 2nd," added a member of Raider Nation."
"The problem is, we need way more than one player!!!"
"Will Campbell to me is a perfect Raider. He would pair excellent with the playing style of Powers Johnson we could have these two studs for the next 10 to 13 years. At OT or OG it doesn’t matter and he has been a stud since he was 18 years old."
"Tre Harris, Shavon revel, treyvon Henderson, Judkins, jeanty, Will Johnson, mason graham I’d be happy if we got any of these players tbh."
The Raiders can go in so many different directions in this draft and that is what makes it special for Raider Nation. They are going to have to wait and see what the Silver and Black do in this year's draft.
