Recent 7-Round Mock Draft for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders new regime that features new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek will be drafting their first draft class as members of the Raiders franchise in a couple of weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft features a lot of players with talent that the Silver and Black can draft to make their team better for the 2025 season and beyond.
Other man that will help the Raiders makes some picks or give his insights is Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Owner Mark Davis has said that Brady will have major say in decision making and that can be in the draft as well.
Pro Football Network recently released a seven-round mock draft, and here are the players they had the Raiders taking.
6) Las Vegas Raiders- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
After trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, it’s unlikely the Las Vegas Raiders will push hard for a quarterback in Round 1," said Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network. "Instead, it makes sense to surround Smith with more offensive weapons."
"Ashton Jeanty put up eye-popping numbers for Boise State in 2024. He’s a smart runner with great agility, vision, and contact balance. His skills in the passing game also make him a high-impact starter. He’d be a great fit for a coach like Pete Carroll, who leans on the run game."
37) Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
"The Raiders are a good ways away from serious playoff contention, meaning they’d be smart to invest in valuable positions in the 2025 NFL Draft."
"Azareye’h Thomas didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 2024, per PFF. He’s a competitive, physical boundary cornerback with impressive speed for a taller player at his position."
68) Tre Harris. WR, Ole Miss
"The FBS leader in receiving yards per game this season,Tre Harris brings an intriguing combination of size, speed, and agility that could make him a dangerous threat at all levels of the field in the pros."
108) Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Raiders finally select their potential future quarterback in Quinn Ewers. This is where Brady makes his mark in this draft. Raiders are getting a quarterback with a lot of experience.
143) Hollin Pierce OT, Rutgers
The Silver and Black added another young talented offensive tackle in day three. The Raiders have found success in last year draft find offensive line talent. Pierce can come in and give good competition.
180) Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami
Baron is a steal if he falls to the Raiders in this spot of the draft. Baron brings excellent physical strength on the defensive line and is good getting after the quarterback.
213) Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
Carroll adds another depth piece to the defensive line. They want to be able to keep fresh bodies on the field and Hamilton gives them that with this pick.
215) Jackson Hawes TE, Georgia Tech
The Silver and Black get a much-needed tight end to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Brock Bowers and come on the field on two tight end sets.
222) Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
With the final pick of the draft for the Raiders they take a running back. We know that Carroll likes running the ball and he is adding another back with his final pick.
