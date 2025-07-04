Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Is the Best in Multiple Ways
The face of the Las Vegas Raiders is unquestionably veteran defensive end, Maxx Crosby. He is one of the top players at his position once again, as he is set to enter another season with the Silver and Black.
Cody Benjamin recently listed the best player in the National Football League to wear numbers 0-99.
Benjamin believes although there is stiff competition, Crosby is the best player in the league wearing No. 98.
"We've got some real nasty trench warriors rocking this one, including ascendant [Philadelphia] Eagles star Jalen Carter and [Tennessee] Titans big man Jeffery Simmons. But how can it not go to Crosby? He missed extensive time in 2024 but still has 59.5 career sacks in six years as the ferocious face of the Las Vegas Raiders' front," Benjamin said.
Crosby missed more games last season than every other season in his career combined. Following Organized Team Activities, he explained how happy he was to be healthy, and back on the field. The centerpiece of the Raiders' defense is back.
"It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an off season. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like," Crosby said.
"There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates. And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same. But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I look at it, I feel like I'm a look I'm going to look back years from now, it's going to all make sense."
