How the Raiders' Leaders Continue to Lead the Way
The Las Vegas Raiders can breathe a sigh of relief after snapping a four-game losing streak. Sloppy play led to a slow start to the season for the Silver and Black. They hope it is a thing of the past.
One Raider who was pivotal to snapping the losing streak is defensive lineman Thomas Booker, who turned in another solid performance.
Raiders' Leaders Must Lead
The Raiders' win over the Titans was fueled by their veterans, especially on the defensive side of the ball, making plays. Las Vegas is a team filled with many players who have been in the league for three years or less. However, they have many established veterans at critical positions.
The Raiders have well-respected veterans at linebacker, safety, and along its defensive line. Each of those veteran-laden position groups helped flip momentum into the Raiders' favor on Sunday against the Titans. Following the win, Pete Carroll acknowledged as much.
"There's no question. They're so driven. And you connect that with Maxx [Crosby], we have a winning group there. That defense can really play like that. That isn't a surprise. I think had the scores been a little bit more in our line, been head and all, you would have recognized it even sooner,” Carroll said.
After an offseason filled with massive coaching staff and roster changes, a 1-4 start had the potential to lead to finger pointing. However, Carroll noted that was not the case in the Raiders' locker room, as their leaders helped keep things in perspective.
The Raiders' 1-4 start could have easily been 2-3. While not the best record, it proves how painfully close the Raiders were to being in a better situation. Still, Las Vegas' four-game losing streak only added to how critical it was for the Raiders to beat the Titans on Sunday before a tough stretch.
“Remember that it was just a couple weeks ago, we're a fraction of a second off on the field goal to win that game. We just a hair late or whatever it was that gave them a chance to block a kick. We're so much closer to being on the other end of it then it has appeared. It's why this game is important to us, to get this win and at home and all the rest of it. It is important as we take our next step forward, hopefully we can capitalize on it," Carroll said.
