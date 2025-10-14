Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Is Starting to Turn Heads
After strugling to run the ball over the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty to help solve that issue. The Raiders still had issues running the ball even with Jeanty, but Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas got it going.
Smith Analyzes Raiders Rookie
The Raiders appeared to find a groove, as running back Ashton Jeanty registered the most carries in a game of his young career. Las Vegas has worked hard to get Jeanty going. Although 75 rushing yards may not seem like much, that is just what the Raiders needed.
Following the Raiders' win over the Titans, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Jeanty for several reasons.
“Great player. He's becoming a focal point for defenses. They know what he can do when he gets to the second level. He's running over guys, running past guys. He's great out of the backfield and in the catching game. He's also great in protection,” Smith said.
“It's a great draft pick. I think they did a phenomenal job with getting Ashton [Jeanty], and he's only going to get better. Still a young player, still so many areas to improve, but every single week, he's showing you who he is."
The Raiders offense is in its first season under Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, who is well-known for having an extensive playbook. Las Vegas' offense has been subpar most of the past two seasons.
This season was supposed to be different for the Raiders' offense. Through the first five games, things have been almost the same as it was over the past couple of years. However, on Sunday against the Titans, Las Vegas' offense appeared to have improved.
Following the Raiders' win over the Titans, Smith noted that he and the team are understanding the playbook more routinely.
"I think you're exactly correct. I think we all are [getting more comfortable within the offense.] Again, this is a first time for me in the system, so we're all getting better with understanding the why, and we're all figuring out just how to get - once we get two [Ashton Jeanty] in space, I mean, he's phenomenal,” Smith said.
“He's one of the best in the league with the ball in his hands. His confidence is growing every single week. He's becoming even more of a leader. He's picking me up when I get down at times, and just his overall demeanor. But the way that he plays the game, and then what he does in space, I mean, it's just phenomenal."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take