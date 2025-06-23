Raiders' DC Patrick Graham Has the Goods
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of new aspects this upcoming season. However, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick remains one of the few constants from previous regimes.
Earlier this offseason, the Raiders added veteran linebacker Devin White to help solidify an essentially new group of linebackers. White is an established veteran who won a Super Bowl with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek in Tampa Bay.
Following Organized Team Activities, White noted how excited he is to play for Graham. Specifically, White raved about Graham's ability to put players in the correct position.
"I think it's fun. I think PG [Patrick Graham] does a good job of putting everybody in position to make plays, and that was one of the biggest things that we talked about. And it could be a lot of smoke until you get in the building, but he was like - some coaches are like, 'This is my scheme. Y'all are going to run it.' He really put players in position to do what they do best," White said.
"So, he's been standing on his word, and I've been loving it. And I think anytime we've got a problem, you can go to him. You can watch extra film with him. He don't mind, he watch ball all day. He can tell you everything before you could tell yourself, and so that's the good thing about him, he cares. Having a defensive coordinator that cares about you, cares about all the players, man that's a winning program right there."
Following Organized Team Activities, Graham noted the fact that, as experienced as he is, he still takes any chance he can get to learn from Carroll. The Raiders have decades of professional coaching experience between Graham and Carroll.
“I'm being a sponge anytime he's talking to those guys. That's my personal experience with it. And you can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team," Graham said.
"This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We're watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us."
