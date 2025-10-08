Raiders Face Harsh Truths as They Search for Solutions
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) are facing desperation as the franchise that thought it was reloading is facing the reality of a potential rebuild.
Pete Carroll, Tom Brady, John Spytek, and ultimately Mark Davis are certainly not happy with the start to the 2025 season.
Oftentimes, finding fault is easy, and discovering answers is not.
Pete Carroll spoke moments ago about the state of his team and detailed the issues that the Raiders are facing.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "You're probably asking about some of our guys here that are coming back. Eric Stokes is going to be practicing today, which we're fired up about. Michael Mayer will be out there today, to get him back. Brock [Bowers] – we're still kind of day-to-day as we're going along this one, trying to make sure that he's ready to come back and stay back. AJ [Cole] is not going to kick today, but he's planning on kicking on Friday, and we'll see how that goes. So, we'll report back on that."
Q: Is Michael Mayer cleared fully from protocol?
Coach Carroll: "Yes, absolutely cleared. It took a long time. It was a long haul for Mike [Michael Mayer], but he's back and ready to go."
Q: You talked a little bit about how hard it was to fill in for him on special teams when he's gone. What does it mean to have him back?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it's crucially important for us, particularly because he's in such a critical position that he plays, and he's really good at it, and we need him."
Q: What kind of challenge is Jeffery Simmons going to be for this offensive line?
Coach Carroll: "He's really good. He's really powerful. He's quick. He's got a play-making ability about him that separates him from the crowd. That's why we all know about him. It's why you asked about him first. He's a terrific player, so there's a number of things that we have to do to keep him from being a big factor in the game."
Q: Obviously, that's a team that went into last week without a win, and they found a way to win. It was kind of fluky, weird game, but they found a way to win. Can a team kind of learn how to win from that and kind of build off that do you think?
Coach Carroll: "It does nothing but help. It was a fantastic comeback for them. It looked like they were dead and gone, and the big run that they had could have really kind of iced the score, but they just kept battling and hanging in there. And they really made a bunch of plays to make it happen. They earned every bit of it. To make a great comeback, you got to be way behind, and they did it. So, I think that will probably add a great deal to them."
Q: What type of challenges do you see their quarterback, Cam Ward, presenting with his abilities?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, he's a very unique player. He's got a unique style about him, very athletic, very confident. He throws tough throws and he makes tough throws. He'll surprise you with his ability to find receivers and kind of in almost predicaments, but he finds a way to make things happen. I thought his finish in the game and the big throws that he made to get them back in there, there's three huge plays there, and they're all just gorgeous. He's got a scramble threat to him, of course, but he does really look for his receivers. So, he's scrambling to throw, it seems, but he poses the same kinds of problems we saw in Chicago."
