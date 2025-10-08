Where the Raiders Land in Latest Key Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a horrible 2025 NFL season so far. Other than their first game of the season, nothing has gone right. They are losing games left and right, and they are not being competitive at all in their losses.
This has been a team that has not looked like the one that was supposed to be competing for a chance to win the division or even make the playoffs. All this talk about being a different team is out of the window so far, five games into the 2025 season.
The Raiders are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and the way that they've been playing, you cannot say that the Raiders see a way out of it. Head coach Pete Carroll, who has preached competition since the first day he got to Las Vegas, has not seen that. Something is going to have to happen to get this thing turned around. They are looking for that and a spark from all three phases of their team. They are back on the drawing board, looking for more answers than they had before.
The Raiders just got blown out of the gates in their Week 5 game. It was an embarrassing game for the Raiders from top to bottom. Once again, a game that they did not look prepared for. Now the Raiders are sitting at 1-4 and have way more questions than answers than they did coming into the season. It does not help the Raiders that their biggest free agent signing and starting quarterback, Geno Smith, has been playing some of his worst football in his NFL career.
Raiders On SI Ranking
On SI game their latest NFL power rankings, and they have the Raiders sitting at No. 25.
25. Las Vegas Raiders
"The Raiders are struggling with a 1-4 record, and their quarterback, Geno Smith, leads the NFL in interceptions. Although the team boasts an impressive coaching staff, including certain Hall of Famer Pete Carroll, the entire franchise has been underperforming. They are looking to make a quick turnaround to salvage their season, and breakout receiver Tre Tucker must be a key piece of their rebound," said our Ezekiel Trezevent on the team.
