How Tom Brady's Special Announcement Impacts the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was an eventful one. A significant announcement preceded the primetime matchup.
Tom Brady "Unretires"
Before Monday night's game, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady announced that he is figuratively coming out of retirement to participate in a flag football event in Saudi Arabia. The tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026, as part of the country’s Riyadh Season program.
The Olympics recently added flag football to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The tournament Brady announced will have rules that are similar to the Olympics' flag football rules. Among other rules and regulations, players will play on a 50-yard field with 10 players per team.
“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady said.
"I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."
Brady announced that Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton have already agreed to take part in the event.
Following Brady's announcement, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his excitement to participate in the one-day event with Raiders tight end Maxx Crosby.
"Maxx Crosby is playing in the game? Flag football? He is a defensive end. I do not think there is any pass rushers in this game. He is such an athlete, I need him on my team because I do not think I have the stamina to go all game. He would be the perfect backup at the tight end position, we could interchange. Hopefully he is out there," Gronkowski said.
Brady, Carroll, Crosby, and Brock Bowers are just a few of the Raiders participating in the event. This means the event inevitably impacts the Raiders. There are a few things to keep an eye on, primarily how the event potentially puts players at risk of injury, however big or small.
Further details are sure to come in the near future. It will be interesting to see if any other Raiders join.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI
