What the Raiders Expect From the Eagles Might Surprise Fans

The Las Vegas Raiders' rocky season is about to become even more daunting, as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday. Las Vegas' freefall is in full effect, as they have lost 11 of the last 12 games and are arguably a worse team than they were this time last season.

Still, the Raiders have four games remaining to at least finish strong and have reason to believe next season will be better. This time of the season is a good time for Las Vegas to continue spreading playing time around.

Raiders' Respect

The Raiders have lost seven straight, and the Eagles have lost three straight. Yet, the Raiders' Defensive Coordinator, Patrick Graham, fully expects Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to be at his best on Sunday. The chances of the Eagles having four bad games in a row are slim.

“Come on. I mean, he had one bad game turning the ball. He's been protecting the ball pretty well. I think whatever the ratio was before the game, he had 19 touchdowns to two picks, or something like that. I mean, he's a world-champion quarterback,” Graham said.

“Led his team twice to the Super Bowl. He's won. He's been a winner his whole career. So, again, our job is to try to frustrate and make it hard on the quarterback, but at this point, he's seen a bunch. I was at the [New York] Giants when he first got into the league. So, he's even familiar with stuff I've thrown at him in the past.”

Graham knows that he and his defense are facing one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League. There is only so much any defense can do to stop or slow down Hurts, but that will be Graham's task on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense must keep the team afloat on the road.

“So, the biggest thing is try to make it hard on him. You're trying to make it be all inclusive, so whether you're tying in the front disguise, the coverage disguise, you're trying to force all 11 to be on the same page,” Graham said.

“That's really the sign of, when you're really trying to trick somebody, you kind of force all 11 to be on the same page. So, that's a key when you get to the passing situations, and then the best thing you could do is minimize the run game, because any good quarterback will tell you a good run game is going to definitely help you in the pass game."

