Raiders' Tom Brady Sounds Off on Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide
The Raiders were one of several teams that many assumed would be interested in in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going into the NFL Draft and like 31 other teams, the Raiders decided to pass on the expected first-rounder.
One of the reasons Sanders was linked to the Raiders was due to his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady.
Sanders ended up falling all the way to day three of the NFL Draft, being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.
Brady shares a similar story. After a successful senior year at Michigan, Brady wasn't selected until the sixth round. A few years later, he was a Super Bowl champion.
Brady was asked about Sanders and his draft slide on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.
“There’s . . . I — I — it’s a good question,” Brady said “I wasn’t a part of any evaluation process or to see that...I know, well, everyone’s got every, you know,” Brady said. “That’s the problem with media is everyone can just say whatever they want.”
“I actually texted Shedeur because I know him very well, and I said, ‘Dude, like, whatever happens, wherever you go, like, that’s your first day. Day two matters more than the draft. I was [pick number] 199. Yeah. So, who could speak on it better than me, like, what that really means? Use it as motivation. You’re gonna get your chances. Go take advantage of it.”
Sanders will have his chance as he competes for a roster spot along side fellow rookie quarterback Dillion Gabriel.
Incumbent starter DeShaun Watson is expected to miss the 2025 season due to injury and it's unclear if he'll ever play football again. The Browns also have Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on their roster.
Brady was very methodical on how he answered the question, making sure to keep bridges with the Sanders family strong by stating he had nothing to do with the Raiders passing on him.
Non-first-round quarterbacks continue to win in the NFL. Jalen Hurts just won Super Bowl LIX as the NFC representative in the Super Bowl (except one) since the 2019 season has been lead by a day two or day three quarterback.
