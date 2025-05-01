What Raiders' Tom Brady Thought Of Shedeur Sanders Situation
During the process leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick, occasionally being mocked as high as the third overall pick, and was mocked to the Raiders on several occasions due to a potential need before the team traded for Geno Smith. Sanders is also close to Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady.
During the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders' slide and then eventual selection by the Cleveland Browns on Day 3 dominated storylines.
On Good Morning America, host and former NFL superstar Michael Strahan shared that he spent the draft with Brady, and Brady compared Sanders' situation to his own as a player.
“I spent time with Tom Brady this past weekend and we watched the draft and as Tom said, ‘He’s an example, it doesn’t matter when you’re picked,'” Strahan said.
Despite leading the 1999 Michigan Wolverines to a 10-2 record with fiv ranked wins, a win over Ohio State, and a 35-34 overtime win over #5 Alabama in the 2000 Orange Bowl, Brady was the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Brady led the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory four years later. His first of seven.
Strahan also shared his own opinion on the Sanders situation.
“I don’t think this kid should’ve dropped to the fifth round, and I hate when you have unnamed sources. If you’re going to say something that bad to disparage a kid, put your name on it first of all,"
“You watch so many quarterbacks who had no amount of production like he had. It’s about numbers when it comes to quarterbacks."
"Economically, this may have hurt Shedeur Sanders, but opportunity-wise it didn’t — because he’s on a team where I think he has a good shot at making a difference. And I think the kid is going to be a great player… I think the Browns did a good thing, and I think they’re going to enjoy it."
Sanders joins a Browns quarterback room with fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel, DeShaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.
The Raiders move forward with Geno Smith and Aiden O'Connell as his backup.
You can follow us for all of our content on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr
Please let us know your thoughts on Brady when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.