Raiders' Tom Brady Meets With Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
There was perhaps no transition in history as seamless as the transition from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes as the face of the NFL. The two men have met in legendary playoff matchups, capping it off during Super Bowl LV.
Brady recently ran into Mahomes again in Miami as both were in attendance for the F1 Miami Grand Prix. The two were photographed greeting each other as the historic gunslingers continue to pursue ventures beyond their playing career.
Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mahomes, along with future Hall of Fame teammate Travis Kelce, are investors in the Alpine Racing Team, who were competing in the F1 event.
While both men continue to be fierce rivals in football, as Brady's Raiders look to topple the hold Kansas City has had on the AFC West, considering the path Brady has gone on after retiring from the league along with the money Mahomes earns from his contract and other financial opportunities outside of football, one might wonder if Mahomes will pursue NFL ownership in the same way Brady did.
Brady has tremendous influence over the Raiders, with his fingerprints being all over many of the new things the franchise is currently doing.
Brady and general manager John Spytek both played for the Michigan Wolverines together, starting a relationship that has lasted over a quarter of a century, with Spytek continuing to use Brady for ideas and advice
"I said the other day that I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom {Brady} as a sounding board for certain places," Spytek said to Peter Schrager at the NFL Combine.
If Mahomes were to become a minority owner like Brady, we could see many of the same things Brady is doing done under Mahomes.
Mahomes has many ties around the NFL, primarily through Andy Reid's coaching tree, but also through Kliff Kingsbury and Kelce.
New Raiders executive Anthony Patch worked with Reid in Philadelphia and was a part of the Eagles front office that drafted Travis Kelce's brother Jason. Thus, Mahomes has one GM candidate in his back pocket he could poach from Brady.
Mahomes has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Current, and in a Miami pickleball team along with Alpine F1.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on Tom Brady.
Please then let us know your thoughts on Brady when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.