The Process Is Working: Raiders Quietly Trending in Right Direction
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of changes to their franchise this offseason. With the changes coming from all over the place. Coaches, staff, players, front office personnel, and everywhere in between.
It was a different feeling for the Silver and Black coming into the season. This team changed its culture with the hiring of new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll knows what it takes to get all the way to the top of the National Football League and the steps you must take on the way.
Owner Mark Davis now has Raiders minority owner Tom Brady helping him as well. Brady has been a big player off the field in all the different things that the Raiders are doing to get things headed in the right direction. The Raiders are now in a position to have a good season. That is something that they have not felt in a long time. The Raiders still have a long way to go, but the thought process and the feeling around the building have been great with all the new moves.
The Raiders are only going into Week 3 of this season with a record of 1-1, but there is still a lot of improvement to come, and we will see how it turns out. But as of now, they are coming along early on this season.
Raiders All In
"In general, we're doing really well, and everybody's on board," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. They're talking to talk. We're supporting one another, both sides of the ball, throughout our locker room. It feels really good. We have to play better. We have to play efficiently and not give the football to other teams and make it easy on them."
"And you make it easy when you're in the red zone and the ball's on the six-yard line, and then we got to bring it on back. It's first- or second-and-20, whatever the heck it was. We have to play really well. And so, there's part of it is what drives us, and that part of this team is strong. Now, we got to make it come to life in the way that we perform on game day."
In Week 3, the Raiders take on the Washington Commanders and are trying to improve to 2-1 this season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.