The Two Legends Reshaping the Raiders From the Inside Out
The Las Vegas Raiders franchise has not had much success over the last two decades. It has been troubling for the Silver and Black as they cannot seem to get out of their own way.
Different things have happened over all those years that just make Raiders Nation shake its head. It has not been all sunshine for this Raiders organization. They have been looking for the winning formula for a long time now, and something needed to change to get the winning kick-started.
This offseason, there have been a lot of changes with the Raiders franchise. And all the moves for them have made sense and have been made to ensure they give the franchise the best chance to be successful. Raiders owner Mark Davis has done a lot for this team since moving them to Las Vegas and wants his team to be a winning one. Now Davis has great football people around him who help them make tough football decisions. That is something that Davis needed.
Davis has the greatest quarterback in NFL history on his side now. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has now taken charge in making some important decisions for this franchise since he has come in. This offseason, the biggest one that Brady and Davis made was hiring a new head coach.
They went with veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll has come in and changed the culture for the better. This team is looking different and playing differently as well. It is something this Raiders team needed.
The Raiders have started the season 1-1, and there is a lot of improvement to go, but the Raiders are heading in the right direction.
Pete Carroll & Tom Brady
"I have been thrilled, after all the years of seeing him from the outside in and just knowing who he was and all that. To see the true commitment to compete that he has and that has made him the great competitor that he has displayed and succeeded with. And to know that he is on our side."
"He is here for us. I talk to him often. And keep in touch. We are talking really the essence of ball. We are not talking about the world and what is going on around us. We are talking about football, and he is a great asset. Really, the key reason why I was so excited about this opportunity."
