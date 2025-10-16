This Raiders Unit Aims to Pick Up Where They Left Off
The upset-minded Las Vegas Raiders enter Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs hoping last week's success can lead to more.
Raiders Eliminate Miscues
After weeks of special teams miscues that either lost a game for the Raiders or were the primary reason the Raiders lost, Las Vegas finally cleaned up their act in the third phase of the game. For the first time in weeks, the Raiders did not give up a big play in special teams and they left victorious.
Carroll noted how the lack of special teams miscues made beating the Tennessee Titans possible on Sunday. Even one special teams miscue could have made Sunday much more difficult or changed the results altogether. Luckily, the Raiders played a clean game.
"Yeah, it's really important that we play well in all three phases like we've been talking about. We've got to find the balance, but one phase of it doesn't hold us back in some way,” Carroll said.
As the Raiders head into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs, they know more special teams miscues can derail any chance they may have of pulling the upset. Las Vegas must do all it can to remove any possible competitive advantage for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Carroll hopes they can carry their success from their win over the Titans into Arrowhead Stadium and leave with an upset victory. The Chiefs do not need help from the Raiders on Sunday; the Raiders must be careful not to give it to them.
Las Vegas must play its best game of football. It is tough to go on the road and beat the Chiefs. However, recent history says, if any team can beat the odds and do it, it is the Raiders.
"So, we had a tremendous game on special teams last week, which was really important after what we've been through. Defense did a great job, and offense did what we needed to get it done to win a football game," Carroll said.
"We were ahead, we got to play with the lead, and we were able to hang on to that. So, much like I talk about any of these teams, you got to have really, all completely balanced approach or you just going to win sometimes and not other times. So, that's what we're shooting for."
