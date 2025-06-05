BREAKING: Tom Telesco Explains Why the Raiders Made Notable Move
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most interesting 2024 NFL Drafts of any team in the league.
On the Check the Mic Show with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson, Tom Telesco explained what went into the decision-making process to draft Brock Bowers. The Raiders' regime before Telesco had traded up for tight end Michael Mayer the year prior, undoubtedly impacting Telesco's decision.
Still, the Raiders' needs were evident, pushing Telesco to make the call to draft what appears to be a generational tight end in Bowers.
“When it came down to it, we needed talent everywhere on the team. Certainly on offense. When I got there, the offense, really, just could not score. [We] did not have enough talent on offense. So, even though taking a tight end that high in the draft, probably is not always advisable," Telesco said.
"So, I said, ‘Look, we need people who can score. If we have to put wide receiver on his [draft] card when we send it in, we will just put wide receiver on it, if it makes you guys feel better.'"
Telesco explained how the thought of Bowers was something the Raiders' front office discussed early in last year's draft process. However, other questions naturally arose before finally coming back around and landing on Bowers.
“It is funny because early in the process, we had talked about Brock Bowers, and I said the same thing. I’m like, “How are we going to take a tight end this high?,’ We had Michael Mayer, who we really like. We preferred to take a premium position in the first round of the draft. Just on the pay scale, tight ends do not fit in that group," Telesco said.
“So, it was something we had kind of pushed to the side, even though we knew how good he was. As we got later in the process, the way I looked at it was: what he could bring to our offense, what he could do. I kind of went off the script a little bit and decided to go that route. I’m glad we did. He is an outstanding player."
“We just felt like the infrastructure of the team had to get better. We had to add so much more talent. There were some of the quarterbacks that had we added them and not had resources to help them, it probably would not have gone well.”
