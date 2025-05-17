4 Things To Know About Raiders' JJ Pegues
The Raiders have a unique weapon in JJ Pegues as the big man from Mississippi brought the physicality during his time at Ole Miss. Here's four things to know about Pegues.
1. Pegues is a former tight end who converted to defensive tackle in college
Pegues made the transition during his time at Auburn, something he spoke about after he was drafted.
“So, my sophomore year at Auburn, Coach Bryan Harsin was the coach after Coach Gus Malzahn got fired and we only had like four D-linemen on roster at the time, and he asked me during fall camp to go move over to Dline and see if I would like it. And Coach Easton was the coach at the time, Nick Easton, and I just really trusted him."
"And obviously it was a struggle at first, but I trusted him and trusted the process. It's not all the way pretty, but I had to just take it one step at a time, and I got drafted for it. And I'm just blessed to be able to be in this position I'm in now."
2. Pegues has eight career collegiate touchdowns
Pegues punched in seven touchdowns on the ground and caught one through the air as a member of Lane Kiffin's offense, emulating a wildcat version of William "The Refrigerator" Perry.
As a result, the Raiders may use Pegues as a fullback, perhaps being a tool for Ashton Jeanty.
3. Pegues is heavily involved in the community
Pegues won the Chucky Mullins Award for courage at Ole Miss. Pegues was asked about it after he was drafted.
"Yeah, so I'd say it definitely helped a lot just because that award is a courage award that Ole Miss gives out to a defensive player, not only who performs on the field, but it's mostly off the field. Just what type of guy they are and giving back to the community and things like that. And that's what I take pride in. And I'm from Oxford, Mississippi, so that's just a big deal for me. I just love seeing other people smile, that just makes my day. And if I'll wear number 38 in Las Vegas, I would hope so. It's different definitely if I get both sides and wear the 38, but whatever number I get, I'm rocking and I'm going to still be the same guy, so I just can't wait."
Pegues was also named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2023 and 2024.
4. Pegues is a First-Team All-SEC selection
He earned his first All-SEC honor in 2024 as a member of a loaded Ole Miss defense.
