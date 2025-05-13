Film Study: Raiders DT Tonka Hemingway
The Las Vegas Raiders selected South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Needing depth on the interior defensive line, General Manager John Spytek went with Hemingway, a uniquely built, athletic presence who can play in several spots.
Hemingway stood out on a Gamecocks defense that featured several players who were also selected in the draft.
He posted 112 tackles, 18 for loss, two forced fumbles, 11 passes defended, and nine and a half sacks. Hemingway will likely slot in behind Adam Butler and Christian Wilkins and should provide solid rotational snaps in his rookie season.
So, what are the Raiders getting in their newest defensive tackle? Let’s get into the film to find out.
For this exercise, we will be watching Hemingway’s performance against Missouri. He did not record a tackle in this game, so we should figure out why that is the case.
One of the first noticeable things about Hemingway is his quick burst off the snap. He is a bit smaller, listed at 284 pounds, so he does not have the size to overpower offensive linemen.
However, he instead uses quickness and athleticism to pressure opposing offenses. He should not struggle to play rotational pass-rushing roles at the next level.
Hemingway saw several double teams against the Tigers, and the team ran the ball away from him, which led to his lack of a tackle. However, there were also moments when he took bad angles to the quarterback on a rush attempt.
Hemingway’s rush plan needs work, so he must get in the lab with Rob Leonard to develop a better one.
Despite not having a tackle, Hemingway showed off his impressive physical traits. He has strong hands and does a better job of disengaging from blocks than he gets credit for, so there is upside for him as a run defender.
The Raiders will likely not use much of Hemingway during his rookie season, which should be good for him. He still has many elements of his game he must work on, including lowering his pad level when he comes off the snap.
Hemingway has lots of potential, but it will take some serious work for him to reach it. There are intriguing traits, but he must put it all together at the next level.
