Geno Smith Talks Advice He Received From Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders made the biggest offseason move when they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek were looking for their quarterback to lead them and help turn things around in Las Vegas.
With the connection that Carroll and Smith have, it was the right move to get these two back on the same team.
But before Smith was traded to the Raiders, there were many unknowns about what his next move was going to be after the 2024 season. Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to a successful season and a 10-7 record, but unfortunately, the Seahawks missed the playoffs. Smith sensed that the Seahawks wanted to move in a different direction.
“Obviously, they have young guys in the building that they want to step up and be leaders, and they got a new head coach last year,” Smith says.
“And Mike [Macdonald] was good for us, and I really enjoyed being with him for that season. But again, man, when you’re talking about business, and you’re talking about a quarterback who wants not only to get paid—every player wants to get paid—but to be respected, that’s the most important thing. It’s the respect factor. And I just felt like there was a disconnect there.”
That is when Smith would pick up the phone and talk to Carroll. Carroll was still there for Smith and gave him advice.
“I would call him whenever I got frustrated,” Smith added. “He talked me through things, and he still coached me. And I think that’s what makes him such a special man, is that he was coaching me even when he wasn’t my head coach. A lot of the things that he was telling me, a lot of conversations we had really kept me steady throughout the season, and kept my head on straight. Because, again, man, this is a team that I gave everything I had to …”
Carroll went on to be hired by the Raiders and knew that Smith was an option to be his quarterback, and he did not miss out on that opportunity. Now that Carroll and Smith are back working together in Las Vegas, they will try to bring the franchise many good memories and win a lot of games.
