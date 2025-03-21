Far-Fetched Trade Proposal Lands Walker with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders finished 2024 with the worst rushing attack in the league.
To combat it, they brought in a run-heavy head coach in Pete Carroll and an inventive offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. They signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert, too, who has some gas left in the tank and will be a consumnate teammate and mentor to the running backs room.
""I kind of take that with pride. One thing that, that I truly try to implement within the running back room, and then even within the locker room is, 'Hey look, you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours,'" said Mostert on Wednesday. "That was just a saying that I picked up along the way in my career, and so that saying just stuck with me throughout these years. If you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours. We all work together. It's never really supposed to be any grudge within a team. It's all supposed to be team driven, team aspect, team work hard and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well. Wins, sometimes you're going to get some ugly wins, sometimes you're going to get some really good wins, but at the end of the day, a win is a win."
The Raiders will also look at running backs in the NFL Draft and Omarion Hampton or Ashton Jeanty both look the part of walk-in starters who can provide an instant boost to the offense.
Per The Sporting News, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton proposed that the Raiders could trade a sixth-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III, one of the better running backs in the league and a former Carroll second-rounder.
"Las Vegas has arguably the worst backfield. Raheem Mostert, who turns 33 in April, leads the unit. Sincere McCormick flashed in a handful of games last year, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury and is still an unproven commodity," wrote Moton.
Such a trade is outlandish. For one, the Seahawks have not shown any sign of wanting to part ways with Walker, and with a new quarterback and weapons, they likely won't. They surely wouldn't do it for a meager sixth-round pick, either.
The Raiders will get better at running the ball. It won't be by way of Walker.
