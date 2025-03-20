Mostert's Leadership an X-Factor
The Las Vegas Raiders' running back room was young, featuring Zamir White and Sincere McCormick; then they brought in former Miami Dolphins star Raheem Mostert.
Mostert's explosive 2023 accounted for 21 total touchdowns. While the Raiders would be irresponsible to expect that kind of production in 2025, they are banking on Mostert to lead in the locker room and mentor a core of young ball carriers that could get younger in the NFL Draft with potential selections of Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton.
When describing his leadership style to reporters on Wednesday, Mostert kept it simple.
"I kind of take that with pride. One thing that, that I truly try to implement within the running back room, and then even within the locker room is, 'Hey look, you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours,'" said Mostert. "That was just a saying that I picked up along the way in my career, and so that saying just stuck with me throughout these years. If you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours. We all work together. It's never really supposed to be any grudge within a team. It's all supposed to be team driven, team aspect, team work hard and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well. Wins, sometimes you're going to get some ugly wins, sometimes you're going to get some really good wins, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.
"So, if you're able to go in and help with that, that mentality and that mindset - and also, I know that Coach [Pete] Carroll is going to do an unbelievable job with that too. Just me playing against him for all these years when I was with the Niners and he was with Seattle, I know that he's going to implement that as well."
That mentality is the perfect example why Carroll sees Mostert as a fit in the new culture he is building. The environment is all about competing and bringing the best out of all personnel in the organization. Mostert isn't lacking in that department, and that is why he is a Raider.
