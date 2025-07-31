The Biggest Beneficiary of the Raiders' Offseason Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason moves set them up for what should be a productive season. Although how the Raiders' success will be measured this season is still up in the air, producing an improved and more disciplined team would be progress for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas has revamped their skill position players on offense, filling it out with several new peices that should work well together. This is especially the case with Chip Kelly leading the offense. Las Vegas is in position to take a step forward this upcoming season.
Quarterback Geno Smith was arguably the Raiders' most significant addition this offseason, as he is a proven veteran at the most critical position on the field. He may have just joined the team, but he is undoubtedly the biggest beneficiary of the Raiders' offseason moves.
Following training camp, Smith noted a few of the things he has already learned about his teamates Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Both of whom are two of the best players in the league at their respective positions.
The Raiders' offense has looked promising early in training camp, as they work out the kinks that come with installing a new offensive scheme and many new players. Smith is eager to take the field with his new teammates this season.
"Great players. Ashton [Jeanty] is a smooth running back out of the backfield. We've seen what he can do against contact and breaking tackles. And the thing that's really impressing me is his ability to catch out of the backfield. He's a real natural in that aspect," Smith said.
"And then I think Brock [Bowers] man, he's an All Pro as a rookie. He's one of the better tight ends in the NFL. I can't give him the ball enough. I feel bad every time I don't throw him the ball. So I'm just trying to make sure that I'm maximizing his ability, his talent, because that's going to help our team."
Las Vegas must continue working hard this summer to ensure a productive season. However, from what they have shown so far in training camp, there is a lot to be excited about, as the Raiders appear to be better--potentially significantly better-- than last season.
