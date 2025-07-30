Players Are Benefitting From Raiders New Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason that have set up the franchise well for success this season. This offseason, the Raiders made sure they brought in the right pieces, starting by hiring the right regime that is going to give them a head coach in Pete Carroll who knows what it takes to win at the National Football League level. It is going to be a good season for the Raiders if they are healthy and playing better on both sides of the ball.
Carroll and general manager John Spytek never wasted time and knew exactly what they wanted this Raiders team to look like this season. And even going into training camp, they knew that they could add more players if they believed that it would make the team better and give them a better chance to win games next season. And that is exactly what the Raiders did in the first couple of days of training camp.
One big addition for the Raiders was defensive back Jamal Adams. Adams has a good history of being a good defensive player, and he was one player that Carroll traded for when he was the head coach for the Seattle Seahawks. They know each other well and Carroll knows what Adams brings to the table, and that is why he brought him over to Las Vegas.
Adams is also a veteran presence that the team will benefit from on the back side of the defense. It is going to pay off for all the young defensive backs to learn from Adams. That is one area of the Raiders team that is going to be young next season. It is never a bad thing to have veterans on your team teaching the young talented players.
"He is a great player," said the Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao about Jamal Adams. "I will say that he is such a great player. He has made big plays and done it. Just listening to him talk and listening to how he plays a certain technique and how he moves around, it is everything. So, I think experience in this league is everything. And he has that.
Adams is going to be playing a different position as well for the Raiders defense, and it's going to be interesting to see how he transitions to that position heading into the season.
