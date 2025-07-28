Pete Carroll Weighs In on Key Raiders
One thing that the Silver and Black have this season is a lot of young, talented rookie players. The Raiders went into the 2025 NFL Draft thinking about selecting players that would best help them get the ship turned around right away in 2025.
The players the Raiders selected and the other rookies that they brought in will have a serious chance to compete at training camp and show what they can do to help the team win more games next season.
Since the day the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll, he has made it clear what he is trying to accomplish as the new head coach for the Silver and Black. Carroll has made it clear that he wants to start winning this season and not wait around and waste a season.
He did not see this Raiders team as one that was rebuilding, and by the way he handled the offseason, he made sure it was clear that they are going for it in 2025. That has been the message since day one, and he has proven it so far.
And now, Carroll has let these rookies know that they are gonna go out there and make an impact, and if they do, they will have a chance to have a role on either side of the ball this season.
There are a couple of rookies who are most likely going to be starters for the Silver and Black this season. That is rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Jack Bech. Those two were the first two picks in the 2025 draft for the Raiders, and that is what you want from your top picks.
"Right now we have had terrific days of practice," said Carroll. "We really did. Each one of them was, everybody did everything they could. Then we challenged them to come back and do it again ... The focus and the intensity and working and trying to maximize these opportunities because we are still in a control mode, I love what we have done."
For the Raiders, they will need to make sure that the rookies have the confidence to go out there in their first season in the NFL and play freely. The Raiders have Carroll and also defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who do a good job of putting these young players in the best positions to be successful.
