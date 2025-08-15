Raiders Rookie WR Making Case for Big Role on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive weapons will be key for the offense to have success in 2025. The most important are the weapons at the wide receiver position. The Raiders decide to go with a lot of young but talented players at the wide receiver position. That is something that head coach Pete Carroll is comfortable with, and he believes in those young wide receivers on the offensive side.
This is the first time in a while that the Raiders will be going with a lot of young talent on the offensive side of the ball. But the mix with veterans can be a great thing for the team and the offense, having success this season. The veteran wide receiver for the team is Jakobi Meyers. He is coming off his best season of his career, and he is one of the most reliable wide receivers in the National Football League.
The Raiders drafted some young, talented wide receivers, and those players are ready to handle the receiver position at the NFL level. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will put these receivers in the best position to be successful. It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders' offense works off his receivers and uses them in other areas as well. They may be young, but you cannot sleep on the Raiders' receivers because they will be ready to beat defenses and score touchdowns.
Rookie receiver Jack Bech is making a lot of noise in training camp this week. Bech was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Raiders like everything he does.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Bech on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Jack Bech
"Let us talk about a rookie who is rising. Let us talk about a rookie who is making a move. That is Jack Bech," said Carpenter. "I think right now the three starting wide receivers are locked in ... But Bech is making a move. He got a lot of reps with the ones. Played extremely well. Multiple big catches and big plays. Looked phenomenal. I think he has looked good all of the offseason."
"Today was the first day he looked like Jack Bech from back in college. Something just clicked in him today. Just big plays with the ball, without the ball. Big day for Jack Bech."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.