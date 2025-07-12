Will Kolton Miller's Contract Remain an Issue For Raiders?
One major thing that is hovering over the Las Vegas Raiders as they are set to take the field for training camp later this month is left tackle Kolton Miller's contract. That is something that has not been solved, and if it is not solved by the start of the season, we can potentially see Miller hit the free agency market next offseason. That is something that the Raiders should want to avoid.
It is no secret that Las Vegas Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller wants to be a Raider for life. It is also no secret that Miller is one of the best players on the team and that he is one of the best left tackles in the National Football League.
“I’ve been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day,” Miller told reporters during minicamp. “And the direction the organization is going with Pete [Carrol], he’s preaching competition. We’ve got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I’m not going to — I’m going to continue doing what I’m doing and lead the guys. And that’s how I’m rolling.”
“I love it. The pieces we’ve added this offseason, the energy, the direction — Pete has really master crafted coming in and how to do things, and the guys, we’re taking it and we’re rolling. It’s been really fun, and we’ve gotten so much — this is probably one of the most productive OTAs I’ve been a part of. It’s not easy, like we’re kind of flying around. But no, it’s been really good, and I’m excited where we’re headed."
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Miller's contract being an issue for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Kolton Miller is your left tackle, one of the top offensive left tackles in all of the league," said Carpenter. "He should get a new deal by the start of the season. Not predicting that he will. I know that the Raiders had initial talks ... That deal should get done. If the Raiders let this go into the season ... If I am Kolton, I would say make them franchise me. I do not know if the Raiders would, but there is a huge market for him."
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Miller!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Raiders!