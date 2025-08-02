Veteran Defensive Back Speaks on Joining the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of moving pieces this offseason. They lost key players, and they also signed some key players in free agency. The Raiders then went on to have a good 2025 NFL Draft as well. The team has a good mix of young, talented players and good veteran players. That is something we are seeing in training camp for the Raiders. The mix is good for a team that is looking to bounce back and win a lot of games this season.
For the Silver and Black defense, they will be young in some important areas of the defense. But they are relying on veteran players to get those young players in the best position to be successful this year. The good thing about the veterans is that they have no problem teaching the young talent and competing with them. That is what it's all about for the team, as head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that competition is going to be the bread and butter for the team.
One veteran player that the Raiders brought in this offseason was safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Johnson has been a good safety in the NFL that bringing his leadership and experience of the safety position to the Silver and Black. Johnson has been a good veteran and has answered any questions the young players have for him.
Johnson is looking to make his own mark in training camp. He is battling for a starting role, and he will be on the 53-man roster. That is something that the Raiders want. A veteran who can be a leader no matter what his role is on the team.
"Man, honestly, it was Pete [Carroll] and my coach M-Rob [Marcus Robertson]," said Johnson Jr. "Like I said before, he was my coach in New Orleans, and you realize that this is a relationship based business. So, with the relationship that I had with M-Rob, knowing the way he coaches, knowing the way that he knows the way I play, he knows the way that I receive information, stuff like that helps me translate my game to the field. I know what I could do."
"And then Pete, I think Pete has been trying to chase me for so long, and he finally got an opportunity to, like, put his hands on my game. So, everything is just complementing, and like I said, I get a chance to just earn it and prove that I'm their guy. I never really had the opportunity to show a team. I've always been, 'Hey, he's a role player.' I've got an opportunity to show like I'm Pete's guy, I'm M-Rob's guy, I'm Spytek's guy, so that's what I'm here to do."
