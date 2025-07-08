NFL Coaching Mindset From Minicamp to Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for training camp, which will begin later this month. The Raiders will hold their training camp this year at their facilities in Henderson, Nevada. The Raiders will welcome the desert heat, and that will be the character for players this training camp. All the other NFL teams will be set for training camp later this month as well. This is the last stop before the teams make their final 53-man roster.
All the teams have done everything so far to make the best decision for their teams. From free agency to the NFL Draft, to minicamps, and now training camp.
But there is one thing that makes head coaches worry until training camp. And that is their players being out of the team's control. Players are responsible, but that is just a worry when you are a head coach in the National Football League.
Our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the worries that head coaches have between minicamp to training camp for their players on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I was talking to an NFL executive, and he was talking to me about those six weeks from minicamp to training camp. Are the worst in the NFL," said Carpenter. "And I said How is it worse? You are getting away from the game. He goes because you've got all your coaches. There are still in the building a little bit but none of your players are. And you are wondering what they are doing? What are they up to?"
"And he goes, I do not think they are out there breaking the law, but there are so many things you worry about."
"I was going to say that this is a time of the year where teams really do not have any kind of control or knowledge on where their players are," said Hladik. "And that can be scary. Does not mean guys are breaking the law or doing anything they should not be doing legally, but you are away from them. You do not know what they are doing in their free time. You do not know how much they are working out or if someone is going to do something and get hurt. It is tough for executives and coaches."
