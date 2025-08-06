WATCH: Raiders DT Tonka Hemingway Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders will need multiple bodies to help compensate for the loss of Christian Wilkins. Luckily, the Raiders drafted two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft who have the potential to earn playing time this season. One of those players is rookie Tonka Hemingway.
Hemingway spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Brock Bowers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Coach Carroll was pretty proud of one of the catches you made out there. Can you tell us about it?
Bowers: “Oh yeah. It got tipped and I thought I scooped it off the ground, but the ref, he said, I didn't.”
Q: You got here a little bit late because you got your college degree, but you’ve stepped into this new Pete Carroll culture. What have you made of it so far?
Bowers: “It's been awesome. Just the energy in the in the team meetings and the energy out of practice, it's been pretty fun.”
Q: Why was it so important for you to finish your degree by going back to school and completing your process over there?
Bowers: “Yeah, I think it was just being able to finish what I started over there. And I knew after this year it'd be really tough to go back. Also, my parents kind of wanted me to go and finish up too. That was part of it.” Q: Now that you’ve had some time to work with Geno Smith, what are some things you like about his game? Bowers: “Yeah, I mean, he throws really good ball. He seems super smart. So, I've really enjoyed getting to know him a little bit and playing with him out there.”
Q: Going back to your graduation, what did it actually feel like kind of walking across the stage and being a part of that?
Bowers: “It was cool. I mean, just being able to get it done and know that I kind of never really have to go back to school again, it's kind of nice. I never have to do a test for school if I don't want to, so that was, for sure, pretty nice.”
