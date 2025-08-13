Raiders Camp Report No. 15: Rookie Rising, New Position Battles Emerge
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we take you inside today's training camp practice to discuss several intriguing developments, including one rookie who is excelling in his bid to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
HENDERSON, Nev.—Pete Carroll, a future member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame, has brought his passionate approach and emphasis on competition to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's already yielding positive results.
When Lonnie Johnson suffered a serious injury, many wondered what John Spytek and Pete Carroll would do next.
The addition of Terrell Edmunds proved to be a smart move, bringing in a seasoned veteran.
After practice, Edmunds addressed several questions, and below is a partial transcript of his responses.
Safety Terrell Edmunds
Q: How did this opportunity come up? And what were your first thoughts when you found out? Terrell Edmunds: "My first thoughts when the opportunity presented itself, I was just excited. Excited to come and join a new team, excited to come and join these guys. I saw how much they were grinding. I watched the game before I even came out here. And then, just excited to come out here."
Q: What was your evaluation of the defense watching the game? Edmunds: "It was pretty good. Everybody has your hiccups right now, ups and downs of just early preseason, just getting everything in order. You have a lot of new faces on the team, new coaching scheme. So now it's just like, let's all come together. Let's figure out what we can do to make us the best squad we can be."
Q: How would you describe your skill set and how you fit into the mold here with Patrick Graham's defense? Edmunds: "Honestly, just coming in and just trying to be a sponge, trying to learn as much as I can. Come down wherever they want me to play, if they want to play dime, if they want to play any safety position. Wherever they want me to go, just go out there and help out the best way I can."
Q: Are you absorbing the new playbook? How similar is it to stuff you've done in the past? Edmunds: "Every playbook has some similarities, but you just got to come out here and just learn exactly what they want you to do. Just come out here, first get the respect of your teammates, then get respect to your coaches, and then go out there and play fast."
Q: How do you go about doing that? I know there's some catch up going on right now. A lot of these guys have been in the building since April. So, for you coming in here the way you have, how do you go about your time? Edmunds: "Just be coachable, number one. Don't be afraid to ask the question. Don't be afraid to ask a teammate when you're out there with them. I just go out there and just give everything you got, just come in here try to be a study right you can say, just stay in the building. Nothing for me to do at the hotel anyway. So, stay in the building and just learn as much as I can and come help out whenever they put me in."
Q: You're a veteran, you've been around a long time. Can you talk about the culture Pete Carroll, it's pretty unique. Edmunds: "It is unique. I played for some historic coaches, and he's just another one on the list, and now his culture that I'm involved in now, that's a little bit different. But he's just excited. He's high energy guy in meeting rooms, at practice you see him running up and down. You see him with the competition today, I had a competition. We had a tip ball drill at the end. I lost, but just the competition factor, just make sure everybody ready to come compete every day."
Q: Pete Carroll being a former DB coach himself. What has he said to you about what he wants to see from you on this team? Edmunds: "He just said he wanted to see high energy right now. High energy, see how well I can pick up the playbook. Just play fast, just go out there and play free and just go out there and help out the team."
