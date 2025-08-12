WATCH: Raiders' Recently Signed S Terrell Edmunds Speaks Following Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add veterans to their roster that they believe will help them become a more competitive team. Las Vegas recently added veteran safety Terrell Edmunds to help solidify their group of safeties.
Edmunds spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What did you know about Dylan Laube before taking this job, and what has he shown you in camp?
Carroll: "I didn't. I didn't know. Someone on the roster when I looked at the board the first time, and he has really been kind of the epitome of a great competitor so far. All the way through the lead in OTA sessions and all of that, he always stood out with his effort, with his finish and all of that. He's been kind of a prized part of the special teams because of his attitude and the intensity that he brings. And then he's showing it in the games, showed it in the mock game too. Both chances that he's had, he's made a big statement that he's fighting for a place on this team."
Q: How much will special teams weigh into, not just him, but like a lot of those reserves?
Carroll: "It does weigh in. It just depends by situation, but it is crucially important."
Q: When you have sloppy play in the practice and you have a lot of penalties, how do you go about cleaning that out?
Carroll: "You get after them first off, like we did, and then we have to make sure that we work together. But like I said, a bunch of those were the young guys, and we were still hard counting and doing something and all of the intricacies of our cadence. It's just we didn't jive together. We have to mix better and make sure that we take care of those guys and know who you're working. We worked ourselves instead of working the defense."
Q: Is that more film work, or is that both film and field?
Carroll: "Repetitions. It's just repetitions over a long period of time to get right."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take