Raiders Speedy WR Benefiting From Geno Smith at Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback has been making his presence felt ever since the Silver and Black traded for him this offseason. The veteran quarterback is giving the Raiders an experienced quarterback who knows how to win a lot of games in this league. That is something that the Raiders have not had at the quarterback position in a long time. The Raiders are excited to have Smith, and Smith is excited about the Raiders giving him his next opportunity.
Smith has a lot of offensive weapons to work with this season. He is doing his best to get them all the ball in practice. And in training camp, Smith has opened many eyes, and he has been playing good offense. Smith has been about to get a good grasp of the offense as well. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is throwing a lot of different things at Smith, and he has been doing a great job of picking them all up. Smith likes the challenge because he knows that it is going to make the offense better and the team better as well.
Smith is helping the wide receivers a lot. Whether it is when he is throwing them open. Or if they are not understanding something from the offense, he is there for them, teaching them. Smith has been a great addition for the Raiders. He is going to give the team a better chance to win the game this season.
One wide receiver who is benefiting a lot from having Smith at the quarterback position is Tre Tucker. The young, speedy receivers are now able to run deep and catch the ball in stride, instead of having to wait for it.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Tucker on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Tre Tucker
"A guy that is having a phenomenal camp is Tre Tucker," said Carpenter. "I have talked to you about where he is open, he is passed the safeties, the ball is thrown, and it is short, then he has to go back, it gets intercepted or knocked down ... The day the Raiders traded for Geno, I said You are not going to have to deal with a situation now where you got guys open deep and they cannot get them the ball."
