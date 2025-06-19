Ashton Jeanty's Impact Will be Immeasurable for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected one of the best running backs to enter the National Football League in recent memory when they selected Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. Jeanty is expected to help fix what was the worst rushing unit in the league last season.
The Raiders have completely transformed their offense to at least be a more competitive unit this upcoming season. The unit will have its growing pains, but it has made vast improvements this summer.
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com listed one rookie at every offensive position that he believes will make an instant impact on their respective teams to make his NFL All-Rookie Team. Jeanty was Filice's pick at running back.
The Raiders expect Jeanty to help transform their most significant weakness into a strength, as they will likely lean on the rookie back a healthy amount this season.
"Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past December, and the two-way phenom was deserving of the honor, but the man he edged out was transcendent in his own right. Averaging 7.0 yards per carry and 185.8 yards per game, Jeanty fell just 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' NCAA record of 2,628 rushing yards in a season, carrying Boise State to the College Football Playoff in the process," Filice said.
"In many years, that’s more than enough to take home college sports’ most prestigious piece of hardware. Jeanty was must-see TV every Saturday, displaying extraordinary contact balance that should translate swimmingly to Sundays. And he’s just what the doctor ordered for the Raiders, who just ranked dead last in rushing yards per carry (3.6) and per game (79.8)."
Jeanty was the perfect pick for the Raiders, as they try to create a new identity on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas has plenty of new pieces, especially on offense, which will lead to hiccups early in the season. However, as the unit continues to learn how to play together, they will only get better.
The rookie running back is the focal point of the Raiders' offense for the foreseeable future. The Raiders now have a three-down back, and an offensive coordinator that should know how to use the talent he has been given.
