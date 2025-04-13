Best Post-Catch Outside WRs For Raiders to Consider
Under new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to jumpstart their offensive output after a dismal 2024.
The Raiders' biggest need is to enhance their run game, which is why they are projected by just about everyone in the media to take generational running back prospect Ashton Jeanty.
However, even with the trade for starting quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders need more help in the air. All-Pro second-year tight end Brock Bowers is already among the top of the heap of the best weapons in the NFL, and Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2 option, but they need another weapon.
The 2025 NFL Draft is an excellent place to look for a weapon, and Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher named three outside wide receivers who are the best after they get the ball in their hands.
Kyle Williams, Washington State
Plocher: "Williams used his 4.4 speed and deep separation ability to collect yards after the catch at a high level in college. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception in 2024 ranked first in the draft class among wide receivers with at least 75 targets, and his 590 yards after the catch were the fourth most.
"The 63rd-ranked player on PFF's big board forced 21 missed tackles after the catch last season, boosting his career total to 57. He also racked up 1,575 yards after the catch with a 6.4-yard average in college."
Jalen Royals, Utah State
Plocher: "Royals's 1.49-second 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine shows that he can quickly accelerate up to top speed. His 7.9 yards after the catch per reception in 2024 ranked third in the draft class among wide receivers with at least 75 targets.
"The Utah State product talled 436 yards after the catch and forced 17 missed tackles in 2024. For his career, he averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception and recorded 33 forced missed tackles."
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Plocher: "Most of the wide receivers on this list are smaller, but Harris is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He led the draft class with 5.12 yards per route run in 2024 and placed fourth with 7.7 yards.
"Harris posted 462 yards after the catch and forced 11 missed tackles in 2024, finishing his college career with 1,417 yards after the catch, 6.4 yards after the catch per reception and 35 forced missed tackles."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.