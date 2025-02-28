Raiders Connected to SEC Superstar to Bolster Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders need a major offensive boost this offseason, and while it starts with addressing the quarterback position, they need to make some other adjustments, as well.
For example, it's not really going to matter too much who is under center for the Raiders in 2025 if they don't supply the incoming signal-caller with the proper weapons.
Currently, Las Vegas has wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers as the top pass-catchers in its employ. Meyers is a really good No. 2 receiver, and Bowers may be the NFL's best tight end. That's great, but the Raiders need a legitimate No. 1 wide out and some depth.
Yes, Las Vegas has plenty of cap room, but there aren't many genuinely impressive wide receivers hitting free agency, and trades are always difficult.
As a result, the Raiders may have to focus pretty heavily on the NFL Draft to plug some of these holes, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has singled out a very enticing target for them this April: Ole Miss Rebels receiver Tre Harris.
In a piece where Locker listed the ideal haul for each team over the first three rounds of the draft, he had Harris penciled in for Las Vegas, noting that the Mississippi product Harris "could add size and skill to a receiver room needing bodies."
Harris stands 6-foot-2 and weighs over 200 pounds, so he would definitely bring a big body to a Raiders receiving corps that sorely needs it.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, with his 17.2 yards per catch highlighting his big-play ability.
Harris actually began his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech in 2020, but transferred to Ole Miss in 2023.
The Lafayette, La. native is generally considered a second-round draft pick in most mock drafts, so the Raiders may have to pluck him pretty early if they want to stand a chance of adding him.
Harris wouldn't represent the sole solution for Las Vegas' ailing aerial attack, but he would certainly stand to improve it.
