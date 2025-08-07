Expectations For Raiders' Receivers in Preseason Opener
The Las Vegas Raiders have been having a good training camp so far. They have gotten a lot of different looks at all the new players they have this season. They are looking for the best players to keep on their roster and that are going to help them win a lot of games next season. The Raiders will look to improve their offense this seasons and one important group to make that happen, is going to be the wide receivers.
The Raiders receiver room is made of a lot of young talented players. The Raiders will be lead by Jakobi Meyers in that group. Meyers is a great leader and will help in anyway he can. Meyers goes out their and shows is leadership by the way he works and tries to be at his best all the time. That is something the Raiders want to instill to all their new players.
The coaching staff has a lot of trust in the young talent they have on this team. They have shown this whole offseason that they are the real deal and they can be trusted to take the field in their rookie season and do a lot of good things for the team this season. The Raiders picked up a couple of wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and some are going to be a huge part of the offense in 2025.
The Raiders will get a look at them against another team for the first time this preseason. The Raiders will be facing off against the Seattle Seahawks today.
Receiver Roles
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they are looking for from the receivers against Seattle on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
I do not need to see anything from Tre Tucker," said Carpenter. "I have seen a lot from Trey Tucker in camp. I do not need to see anything from him. I would say one series only. I want to see a full dose of [Jack] Bech. I want to see a full dose of Dont'e Thornton. I want to see a full dose of Collin Johnson. I want to see a full dose of Alex Bachman."
"Throw them all out there," said Trezevant. "Let us keep Tre Tucker under wraps."
