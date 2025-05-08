Raiders' WR Tre Tucker Facing Prove-It Year
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a whole new direction in 2025. The Raiders now have a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who will lead the way on and off the field. Giving the Silver and Black, hopefully, the stability they have been looking for in a head coach since moving to Las Vegas.
The Raiders also have a new general manager, John Spytek. Spytek will do whatever he can to give the Raiders the best players possible to have a successful roster. Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers and pairing him with Carroll has been good so far.
For the players, it is not safe to say that they will automatically have the same role or starting job as last year's team. We have already seen some players leave in free agency from last year's team because the new regime did not want to overpay for them.
And players heading into 2025 will have to prove to Carroll and Spytek that they are the type of player that will help turn things around in Las Vegas.
One player who has shown flashes of what he can do on the offense side of the ball has been wide receiver Tre Tucker. But Tucker has to put it all together, heading into his third season with the Raiders. Tucker will have his place in this offense, but he has to go out there and prove he can be a consistent receiver.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Tucker heading into the 2025 season on the latest episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Tre Tucker. Let me just say this, he can fly," said Carpenter. "You may remember his first year, he struggled mightily with drop balls. It was brutal ... He came in last year's OTAs, minicamp, really good. Spent a lot of time on the Jugs machine. Early in training camp had some drops but rebounded."
"Now last season was a very disappointing year for him, and it was not his fault. Go back and watch the film, how many times you saw him open, and they would throw deep, and they could not get the ball to him. He had to stop ... I think he's going to see a breakout season."
