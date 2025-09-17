Raiders' Pete Carroll Addresses Growing Concerns Around Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders thought their ground issues would have been alleviated with rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
On Tuesday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll analyzed Jeanty's performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carroll noted a few things about his rookie back.
Analyzing Jeanty
"He ran the ball well. I thought he hit stuff well. And he went the wrong way on a play and so that was unfortunate and mixes up the whole play. Geno [Smith] goes this way. He goes that way. He's still getting it,” Carroll said.
“We have a ways to go here, and I have no problem telling you that. He's going to get better and get more comfortable. He felt more comfortable in this game. He looked good running the football. And we need to just get to him more, just liked to get another eight or nine snaps to him and get around 20. That'd be really nice."
Needing young players who were drafted high to play well comes with the territory and is not new for the Raiders. Patience must be shown to Jeanty. Few players know what he is going through more than defensive lineman Tyree Wilson who was drafted just as he was, two offseasons ago.
"Yeah, well, the expectation is that over the long haul, this is going to really serve us well, and it always has. And so, you do have to struggle through some of the roughness, but in knocking those plays out now, hopefully eliminates them down the stretch, and really, from the middle of the season on, we should be cleaner and better, and then we'll have more depth and more guys available to us that can play and that should help us," Carroll said.
Patience must be shown to Jeanty. Few players know what he is going through more than defensive lineman Tyree Wilson who was drafted just as he was, two offseasons ago. Carroll explained how Wilson is coming along.
"They had big drives, we had an 11-minute drive in the game, and then they come back with seven. They go seven, we go 11. There's not many series in the game, so it kind of squelches the rotations a bit. But T [Tyree Wilson] will play more. We love what he's doing, he's really grown and become a part of it and all, but we'd like him to get more than 14," Carroll said.
