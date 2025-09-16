Moments Ago; Raiders Carroll Shares Frustration After Watching Chargers Film
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders came up short against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. However, they have no time to dwell on a loss in the second game of a long season. Las Vegas has a short turnaround and must travel to the other side of the country for its Week 3 matchup.
Pete Carroll must find a way to help his team regroup quickly. Carroll spoke on Tuesday. He noted the most frustrating aspects of Monday night's loss.
“It is happening really fast. As soon as I am not in here, I am on the run. We all are. Tomorrow in the meetings, we will do a Monday and a Wednesday meeting schedule. We will get through the Tuesday meeting, we will talk about the game,” Carroll said.
"Then, we will flip it around, and we will get going on the Commanders. We will not drop this game. We are such a new team that there are so many new things to learn. We playd a championship game against these guys last night."
"They are worthy of that. We are worthy of that. In that game, a couple of holding penalties, a couple of throws here, a couple–missing the deep ball, the 60-yarder, those are enough to lose a football game in a championship matchup. That is what happened, I thought.
"A lot of respect to the Chargers; they have a good club. They will win a lot of games. We had our opportunities. That is what is frustrating about it. We needed to not fumble the snap in the redzone. We need to not have two holding penalties in the redzone. We had a lot of confidence in the team, but when you make it that hard, you are probably going to be behind.
Q: Geno Smith tonight, a couple times, obviously, looked like he was limping. Did his health have anything to do his performance?
Coach Carroll: "No. He was alright. He took off and ran and made some yards too. There was a little something from last week, but it wasn't bothering him. He was okay. He made it through all the tests and all of that. So I think he'll feel more confident as he goes out again, comes back and maybe push it, but I don't think that was a big, big issue tonight."
Q: Going back to your first answer on Geno Smith and the interceptions, just in general, overall, his decision making tonight. Your thought process on it? He took a couple of shots, whether he wanted to or not, but just overall, his decision making. Second, with Brock Bowers coming in banged up, little limited, did that play a role in play calling and maybe adjustments in terms of targeting?
Coach Carroll: "I got to talk to Chip [Kelly] about that. We were concerned about him, practiced one day during the week, and he seemed okay and all that. But you saw us go to him more in the second half because he survived the first half and made it through it. I thought like we were impatient with the throwing game, and that's why the ball went down the field so far.
“And I don't think we needed to do that. But again, I don't want to talk too much until I see the film about the specifics of that, but it's disappointing. I know that the picks are a big issue, but that's not my concern. My concern is why we didn't get the bulk thrown and caught underneath, and we wound up taking those shots."
