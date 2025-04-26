Undrafted Free Agency: Tracking Every Raiders Addition
The Raiders have wrapped up the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting 11 players over the last three days.
After the first draft of the Pete Carroll/John Spytek/Tom Brady era, the excitement is now high in the desert -- largely due to the huge selection of Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in Round 1.
But now that the draft is over, the Raiders will look toward building out the rest of their 90-man roster through undrafted free agency. Undrafted free agency gives teams a chance every single season to take advantage of the draft’s hidden gems, and you never know when a team can uncover a potential starter in the draft’s true eighth round.
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about it," said Spytek after Day 2 of the NFL Draft. "We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line. I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick. And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us. So, we're excited about the quality of the man that we added tonight.”
With undrafted free agents eligible to sign with any team, this is quite different than the typical draft process. The Raiders will now have to sell rookie free agents on a chance to compete for a spot on the roster, and it truly appears the Jaguars are set to use undrafted free agency as a chance to truly supplement the roster.
Stick around with us as we track each of the Raiders’ undrafted free agent additions over the course of the rest of the day.
Raiders to Sign Florida State EDGE Jah Joyner, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Raiders to Sign Baylor LB Matt Jones, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Raiders to Sign Virginia Tech OT Parker Clements, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
Raiders to Sign Baylor DL Trevon Ma'ae, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz
Raiders to Sign Kansas CB Mello Dotson, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
