BREAKING: Raiders Graded By SI for Jeanty Pick

Raiders Graded By SI for Jeanty Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sixth-overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the pick an A grade, writing, "Jeanty has a case as the best running back prospect to enter the NFL since Saquon Barkley strolled in from Penn State in 2018. The Boise State product led the nation in carries (374), rushing yardage (2,601) and all-purpose yardage (2,750) along with 29 touchdowns. He’s an all-world talent who should immediately be one of the league’s top backs."
Per a scouting report from SI's Daniel Flick:
"Jeanty has high-level athleticism, blending quick feet, a fluid lower half and speed with his compact 5' 8½" and 211-pound frame. Jeanty sees holes developing and has a strong feel for the defense’s flow. He manipulates second-level defenders with his eyes and feet, and he varies his pace dependent on when he needs to hit a gap. Jeanty is a willing and capable blocker who picks up blitzing linebackers with the same power he runs through them as a ballcarrier. Jeanty boasts elite contact balance and lower body strength. He’ll change the complexity of an offense from Day 1."
Jeanty was the best player available and can be an instant impact-type player for the Raiders, a walk-in starter with the potential to boom early. It helps them address a much-needed facet of their offense that Pete Carroll looks to revitalize: the run game (which finished 32nd in the NFL in 2024).
Per reporting from our Ezekiel Trezevant:
"Las Vegas has many needs; there were no luxury picks as long as they picked a player at a position of need. While teams must often decide between best player available and position of need, the Raiders took a player who was both BPA and their most significant need.
"Las Vegas drafted one of the best players for the second consecutive season. While they have plenty of other positions that they must address, passing on Jeanty would have been a mistake for John Spytek and the Raiders.
"While Jeanty is not guaranteed to pan out in the National Football League, no player is guaranteed to. All the Raiders could do entering the draft was add the best players possible when they were on the clock. Drafting Jeanty does precisely that."
