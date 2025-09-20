Raiders Fantasy Star Should Be Benched vs. Commanders
The Las Vegas Raiders are seeking a bounce-back after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. They weren't expected to win, but they had some key opportunities to pull off the upset that they couldn't capitalize on, which makes it sting quite a bit more than if they had just been outright bested.
Las Vegas faces another uphill climb in its next game against the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels is questionable with a knee sprain injury. If he's unable to go, the Raiders will get the benefit of playing against backup Marcus Mariota instead, which would significantly swing the perception of this clash.
Still, the Commanders' defense has proven to be stouter than initially expected. The Raiders offense will have to be on its A-game in Week 3, even if they're going up against Mariota instead of Daniels. But quarterback Geno Smith could have a tough time against Washington, at least in fantasy football.
Should Geno Smith be benched in fantasy leagues in Week 3?
Geno Smith had one of the roughest games of his NFL career in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback finished with just 180 yards on 24-of-43 passing with zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He struggled greatly against the Chargers' stingy defense, letting the pass rush get into his head, forcing wayward passes and errant decisions.
He could get back on the right track in Week 3, matching up with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders' defense has been better than originally anticipated, but they're likely a tier or two below the Chargers'. Still, NFL.com's Michael Florio is concerned about his fantasy prospects in this upcoming game:
"Monday night was a rough one for Geno. He threw 43 times for just 180 yards -- with three interceptions -- in the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chargers. The supporting cast didn't do him a ton of favors. Still, Smith now has one passing touchdown and four interceptions on the season."
"Up next: the Commanders, who have generated pressure at the second-highest rate this season. They have allowed the second-lowest completion percentage, too. Jordan Love found some success against them, but he did not finish as a top-10 fantasy QB last week. Plus, with Jayden Daniels' nursing a knee sprain, this could be a lower-scoring game than you think."
Smith will have to prove that he can be a consistent high-level performer for the Raiders before he can be trusted as a week-to-week starter in fantasy leagues. He has a good test against the Commanders in this next game.
