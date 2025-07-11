Raiders Are Committed to Running the Football in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll to help the team get back to being competitive and finding a way to turn things are for this team starting next season. Carroll is the right man for the job because he has done this before with other franchises and has a strong track record during his legendary coaching career. Carroll fits in well, and he wants to be dominant next season.
One thing that the Raiders knew when they hired Carroll was that he loves to run the ball. Carroll's team has to be able to run the ball for it can be successful. Every Carroll coach team will tell you that. And one of the biggest needs for the Silver and black was getting a running back in the build that will help the team in that part of the offense and to help Carroll have confidence in the offense next year.
That is exactly what the Raiders did when they drafted rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was the best running back in college last season, and some are calling him a generational running back. Something you do not often see every year in the draft. Jeanty is going to be fun to watch and good for the Raiders next season.
Carroll also brought in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to run the offense and which gives the Raiders the best chance to have a good offense next season. Kelly knows that Carroll likes to run the ball, and that will be a big part of Kelly's play calls next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders committing to running the ball next season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This team knows what they want to accomplish, which is a prolific ball control offense," said Carpenter. "They are committed to running the football. Which is fine. They are not married to any way to do it. But for this team to be successful, that running back room has got to become consistent."
The Raiders also have veteran running back Raheem Mostert, whom they signed this offseason to help the team in the backfield as well. The team also has Zamir White and Sincere McCormick, who will battle for the No. 3 running back spot."
