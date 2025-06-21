How the Las Vegas Raiders Won the Offseason
On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be a much-improved team from when they last took the field in January. While questions remain about what precisely the Raiders will look like this season, Las Vegas has undoubtedly given itself a chance to be a more competitive team this season.
The Raiders have added enough pieces on the offensive side of the ball to warrant reasonable expectations of improvement. On defense, John Spytek and the Raiders added what has the potential to be a talented defense under Patrick Graham, if they remain healthy, unlike last season.
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes the Raiders had one of the five offseasons of any team in the National Football League.
"The Raiders’ return to respectability is underway under head coach Pete Carroll. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion has installed a title-caliber blueprint that should make the Silver and Black competitive in his first season on the job," Brooks said.
"By reuniting Carroll with former [Seattle] Seahawks QB Geno Smith to help usher in a new culture, Las Vegas has jump-started the process with an underrated veteran who has a Pro Bowl pedigree. As rookie first-rounder Ashton Jeanty and budding superstar Brock Bowers settle into their roles as the designated playmakers in Chip Kelly’s offense, the Raiders can overwhelm opponents with an approach that repeatedly puts the ball in the hands of their best players in prime positions."
Brooks noted that the Raiders' defense should again hold its own under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, who is one of the only sources of continuity for the Raiders heading into the upcoming season. Las Vegas needs Graham to develop a productive defense once again.
"On defense, the return of coordinator Patrick Graham and top defenders Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins (if healthy) could help the Raiders challenge opponents with a fast-paced see ball, get ball scheme. Given Carroll’s history of producing quick turnarounds as a team leader, the squad’s mix of teachers and talent could lead to impressive results in his first season," Brooks said.
"My expectation for 2025: The Raiders could emerge as a dark-horse playoff contender thanks to Carroll’s experience and expertise. The 73-year-old coach knows how to put together winning game plans, and his roster features enough talent to chalk up nine-plus wins."
