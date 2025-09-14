How Raiders Can Address Dire Depth Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders have strung together a couple of good draft classes, which bodes well for the future of their organization. It seems like their scouting has gotten a lot better because they aren't drafting players like Alex Leatherwood anymore.
Instead, for the past two seasons, their first-round picks have been offensive playmakers who make the team better and more explosive. Brock Bowers' historic rookie season was the only highlight of last year for Raider Nation, and while Ashton Jeanty hasn't come into his own one week into his NFL career, it's only a matter of time before his physicality and agility show themselves more prominently.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
While Pete Carroll didn't draft Bowers, he can't take credit for how good he ended up being; he drafted Dont'e Thornton Jr. He's looked promising so far in his young career, and if the Raiders can consistently hit on their late-round draft picks, they'll only continue to get better.
James Fragoza is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he published his three-round 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Raiders, he believes they'll address plenty of positions of need, such as wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle.
First Round
"As good as Brock Bowers is, he isn’t a WR1. But you know who is? Jordyn Tyson. The do-it-all WR can separate at every level of the field while also possessing the size and length to make contested catches over the middle and down the sideline. While he isn’t a towering red-zone presence or a vertical speed demon, he has all the tools to win wherever the Raiders need him", said Fragoza.
Jordyn Tyson broke out in 2024 and led the Arizona State Sun Devils in receiving yards as well as receptions. He picked up where he left off in 2025, as in his first game as a junior, he caught 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
This hypothetical first-round selection for the Raiders would give them a much-needed boost in talent in their wide receiver room. With Amari Cooper retiring and Jakobi Meyers submitting a trade request, this wide receiver room can look a lot different in 2026.
Tyson's best attributes are his ball-tracking skills in the air as well as his shiftiness when lining up. His speed allows him to run past defenders more often than not, and while he isn't an insane athlete, he can come up with some ridiculous catches.
Second Round
"If Avieon Terrell’s name looks familiar, it’s because he’s the younger brother of former Clemson star and current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell. Although he isn’t quite the same size/speed beast that A.J. was, Avieon is still an intelligent ball hawk who has caused headaches for QBs targeting his side of the field".
Just like his brother, Avieon Terrell has spent his entire collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers. He isn't an overtly physical corner or even the fastest, but he plays with heart and would instantly become a fan favorite for Raider Nation.
The Raiders' secondary isn't the greatest, and that's with the off-season inclusion of Jeremy Chinn and re-signing Isaiah Pola-Mao. Their outside corners consist of a former first-round bust and a second-round rookie they drafted in Darien Porter.
I have high hopes for Porter on this team, but I can't say the same for Eric Stokes. Drafting cornerbacks in the second round for two years in a row is a good way of building it up, and if Terrell can end up as good as his brother, he'd be an absolute steal at that point in the draft.
Third Round
"Blake Miller isn’t the only Clemson OT worthy of early-round consideration. Tristan Leigh has started at left tackle the last two years for Dabo Swinney’s squad, and while it hasn’t always been pretty, he has all the raw tools to mold into a long-term NFL starter".
Fragoza predicts that the Raiders will double-dip in the Clemson talent pool and select Terrell's teammate, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, with their third-round pick. Their shaky offensive line could help explain why Jeanty's debut didn't go as planned, so I think it'd be a good idea to continue to invest in it by making this selection.
